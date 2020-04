BRIEF-Sixt SE Expects Q1 Consolidated Operating Revenue To Amount To About Eur 484 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Sixt SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SIXT SE: IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020, SIXT SE ACHIEVED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) OF APPROX. EUR -5 MILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED COURSE OF BUSINESS IN MARCH

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A VERY STRONG IMPACT ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN Q2 OF 2020

* EXPECTS A GRADUAL NORMALISATION OF DEMAND FOR ITS MOBILITY PRODUCTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* WITH REGARD TO CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE BOARD CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SHARP DECLINE COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* SIXT - GROUP CONTINUES TO EXPECT, NOT TAKING INTO ACCOUNT POSITIVE EFFECT OF SALE OF STAKE IN SIXT LEASING SE, A POSITIVE CONSOLIDATED EBT FOR 2020

* SIXT- ON CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE,CONTINUES TO EXPECT SHARP DECLINE VERSUS PRIOR YEAR, NOT TAKING INTO ACCOUNT DISCONTINUED LEASING BUSINESS UNIT

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROX. EUR 484 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 503.1 MILLION)