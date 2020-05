May 13 (Reuters) - Sixt SE:

* SEES DRASTIC SALES, PROFIT DECLINE IN Q2

* WE’RE SEEING LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL IN GERMAN MARKET

* WE DON’T PLAN JOB CUTS, STATION CLOSURES BUT FOCUS ON REDUCED HOURS

* WE WILL REDUCE FLEET UP UNTIL JUNE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Berlin Speed Desk)