Feb 28 (Reuters) - SJM Holdings Ltd:

* FY GAMING REVENUE HK$ 41.29 BILLION VERSUS HK$41.27 BILLION

* FY NET PROFIT HK$1.96 BILLION VERSUS HK$ 2.33 BILLION ‍​

* ‍RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK15 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE OF COMPANY​

* FY GAMING REVENUES FROM VIP GAMING OPERATIONS HK$19.88 BILLION VERSUS HK$19.93 BILLION

* FY GAMING REVENUE FROM MASS MARKET TABLE GAMING OPERATIONS HK$20.58 BILLION VERSUS HK$20.44 BILLION