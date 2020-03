BRIEF-SJM Holdings Says Coronavirus Seriously Reduced Gaming And Non-Gaming Activities At Co's Properties

March 16 (Reuters) - SJM Holdings Ltd:

* SJM HOLDINGS LTD- FY GAMING REVENUE FROM MASS MARKET TABLE GAMING OPERATIONS HK$25,127.0 MILLION VERSUS HK$ 23,080.3 MILLION

* SJM - CORONAVIRUS SERIOUSLY REDUCED GAMING AND NON-GAMING ACTIVITIES AT SJM’S PROPERTIES

* SJM HOLDINGS LTD- DISRUPTION OF SJM’S BUSINESS DUE TO COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON GROUP’S RESULTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* SJM HOLDINGS - COVID-19 OUTBREAK EXPECTED TO POTENTIALLY ADVERSELY IMPACT RESULTS BEYOND FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text: [here ] Further company coverage: