April 12 (Reuters) - SJM Holdings Ltd:

* HO HUNG SUN, STANLEY WILL RETIRE FROM HIS POSITIONS AS CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* HO CHIU FUNG, DAISY TO SUCCEED AS CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* APPOINTS SO SHU FAI AS VICE-CHAIRMAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* APPOINTS FOK TSUN TING, TIMOTHY AND DEPUTADA LEONG ON KEI, ANGELA AS CO-CHAIRMEN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: