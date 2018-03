BRIEF-SJW Group And Connecticut Water Service To Combine In All-Stock Deal Of About $750 Mln In Aggregate

March 15 (Reuters) - Connecticut Water Service Inc:

* SJW GROUP AND CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE, INC. TO COMBINE IN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION TO CREATE LEADING WATER UTILITY COMPANY

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC - DEAL FOR $61.86 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT $750 MILLION IN AGGREGATE

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC - DEAL ‍EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO BOTH COMPANIES’ EPS IN FIRST FISCAL YEAR POST-CLOSING​

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE - ‍CO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 1.1375 SHARES OF SJW GROUP STOCK FOR EACH SHARE OF CONNECTICUT WATER COMMON STOCK THEY OWN​

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC - UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED COMPANY WILL CONSIST OF 12 DIRECTORS

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC - ‍SJW GROUP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF COMBINED COMPANY​

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC - BOTH COMPANIES EXPECT TO MAINTAIN EXISTING DIVIDEND PAYMENTS UNTIL TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE - ERIC THORNBURG WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF NEWLY-MERGED COMPANY

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC - SEVEN DIRECTORS WILL BE APPOINTED BY SJW GROUP AND FIVE DIRECTORS BY CONNECTICUT WATER ON BOARD OF COMBINED CO

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC - JAMES LYNCH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE - ‍COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS​

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC - ‍NEW COMPANY EXPECTS TO PURSUE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MILLION​