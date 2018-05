May 11 (Reuters) - SJW Group:

* SJW GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW SJW GROUP STOCKHOLDERS

* SJW GROUP - BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMED ITS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CONNECTICUT WATER

* SJW GROUP - URGE YOU TO VOTE ON GREEN CARD FOR ALL PROPOSALS RELATED TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CONNECTICUT WATER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: