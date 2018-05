May 2 (Reuters) - SJW Group:

* SJW GROUP COMMENTS ON CAL WATER’S PROXY CONTEST AND REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CONNECTICUT WATER

* SJW GROUP - “DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED” CAL WATER HAS CHOSEN TO LAUNCH PROXY CONTEST CHALLENGING CO’S MERGER WITH CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC

* SJW GROUP - URGES STOCKHOLDERS TO "DISREGARD CAL WATER'S WHITE PROXY CARD", AND VOTE GREEN CARD FOR ALL PROPOSALS RELATED TO MERGER WITH CONNECTICUT WATER