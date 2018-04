April 30 (Reuters) - Connecticut Water Service Inc:

* SJW GROUP AND CONNECTICUT WATER ANNOUNCE EARLY TERMINATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR MERGER OF EQUALS

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SAYS DEAL WITH SJW GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK TO CLOSE DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018 - SEC FILING Source : bit.ly/2rbB1NY Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)