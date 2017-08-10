FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-SK Capital announces deal to acquire Perrigo Company plc’s active pharmaceutical ingredients business
August 10, 2017
August 10, 2017 / 4:15 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-SK Capital announces deal to acquire Perrigo Company plc’s active pharmaceutical ingredients business

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SK Capital:

* SK Capital announces agreement to acquire Perrigo Company plc’s active pharmaceutical ingredients business

* SK Capital announces agreement to acquire Perrigo Company plc's active pharmaceutical ingredients business​

* Parties have agreed to enter into long-term supply agreement for Perrigo API to supply multiple existing commercial, pipeline APIs to Perrigo

* Transaction is expected to close during Q4 2017, before which a new trade name will be selected and announced for business ​

* Four israeli pharmaceutical executives will be joining board of directors of Perrigo API in partnership with SK Capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

