BRIEF-SK Hynix: coronavirus situation is an opportunity for server, cloud companies

April 23 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc:

* SK HYNIX: SMARTPHONE DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO SHOW MORE DECLINE THIS YEAR THAN LAST YEAR

* SK HYNIX: PC CHIP DEMAND REMAINS SOLID BECAUSE OF GROWING NEEDS FOR STAY AT HOME ACTIVITIES

* SK HYNIX: IF ECONOMIC DOWNTURN IS PROLONGED, SERVER DRAM DEMAND MAY WEAKEN

* SK HYNIX: MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS IN SOME COUNTRIES COULD LEAD TO DELAYS OF EQUIPMENT INSTALLATIONS

* SK HYNIX: DRAM SHIPMENTS IN Q2 FLAT FROM Q1; NAND SHIPMENTS TO RISE 10% FROM Q1

* SK HYNIX: IF CORONAVIRUS EASES, MOMENTUM FOR SERVER AND 5G CHIPS LIKELY TO ACCELERATE

* SK HYNIX: PC DEMAND EXPECTED TO RECOVER FAST IN Q2 AFTER Q1 PRODUCTION DISRUPTION

* SK HYNIX: CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR SERVER, CLOUD COMPANIES

* SK HYNIX: ON TRACK TO EXPAND ITS CHIP CAPACITY IN WUXI

* SK HYNIX: SMARTPHONE MARKET TO RECOVER IN SECOND HALF FROM FIRST HALF

* SK HYNIX: 5G SMARTPHONE SALES EXPECTED TO FALL ONLY SLIGHTLY THIS YEAR

* SK HYNIX: WEAKER LOCAL CURRENCY HELPED INCREASE OPERATING PROFIT BY 70 BILLION WON

* SK HYNIX: POSITIVE ABOUT PC DEMAND IN SECOND HALF

* SK HYNIX: SOME PC CHIPS ARE IN TIGHT SUPPLY BECAUSE OF ONLINE EDUCATION TREND