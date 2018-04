April 24 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc:

* SK HYNIX SAYS EXPECTS DRAM DEMAND TO GROW BY LOW 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR

* SK HYNIX SAYS EXPECTS NAND SUPPLY GROWTH OF MID 40 PERCENT THIS YEAR

* SK HYNIX SAYS IT EXPECTS TO INCREASE DRAM SHIPMENT BY MID-10 PERCENT, NAND SHIPMENT BY HIGH-10 PERCENT THIS YEAR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)