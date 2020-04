BRIEF-SK Jewellery Group Updates On Covid-19 & Impact On Operations

April 30 (Reuters) - SK Jewellery Group Ltd:

* SK JEWELLERY GROUP UPDATES ON COVID-19 & IMPACT ON OPERATIONS

* SK JEWELLERY-GROUP’S HEADQUARTERS AT CHANGI BUSINESS PARK & ALL RETAIL OUTLETS IN SINGAPORE WILL CONTINUE TO BE CLOSED THROUGHOUT CIRCUIT BREAKER

* SK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD - GROUP’S ONLINE RETAIL BUSINESS REMAINS OPERATIONAL

* SK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD- GROUP’S RETAIL OUTLETS IN MALAYSIA CLOSED SINCE COMMENCEMENT OF MCO, CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO END ON 12 MAY

* SK JEWELLERY GROUP - WITH EXCEPTION OF INDIA, GROUP’S KEY SUPPLIERS IN JAPAN, HONG KONG & PRC CURRENTLY OPERATIONAL

* SK JEWELLERY-GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, CASH FLOWS DURING PERIOD WHERE GROUP’S RETAIL OUTLETS ARE CLOSED EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* SK JEWELLERY GROUP - CONTINUES TO BE ABLE TO FULFIL ORDERS MADE PRIOR TO & DURING PERIOD WHERE GROUP’S RETAIL OUTLETS WERE CLOSED

* SK JEWELLERY GROUP - BARRING UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, CURRENT WORKING CAPITAL POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO TIDE GROUP THROUGH THIS PERIOD

* SK JEWELLERY-JOBS SUPPORT SCHEME, PROPERTY TAX REBATE BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT & RENTAL RELIEF BY SELECTED LANDLORDS EXPECTED TO MITIGATE SITUATION