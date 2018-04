April 30 (Reuters) - SK Rosgosstrakh PAO:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY 2017 NET LOSS FOR PERIOD RUB ‍​58.18 BILLION VS LOSS RUB 29.16 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 INSURANCE GROSS PREMIUMS RUB 87.69‍​ BILLION VS RUB 140.85 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 EARNED INSURANCE PREMIUMS, NET REINSURANCE RUB 96.91‍​ BILLION VS RUB 133.46 BILLION YEAR AGO

