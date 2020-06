June 4 (Reuters) - SK Telecom Co Ltd:

* NANO-X IMAGING LTD SAYS SK TELECOM WILL INCREASE ITS STAKE IN COMPANY WITH ADDITIONAL $20 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT

* NANO-X IMAGING LTD - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO ESTABLISH A WHOLLY-OWNED KOREAN SUBSIDIARY

* NANO-X IMAGING LTD - CO, SK TELECOM AIM TO DEMOCRATIZE MEDICAL IMAGING VIA DEPLOYMENT PLANS FOR 2,500 NANOX SYSTEMS IN SOUTH KOREA AND VIETNAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: