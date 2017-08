June 21 (Reuters) - SKANDIABANKEN ASA

* FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2017-2019: RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) OF 14 PER CENT

* FINANCIAL TARGET FOR 2017-2019: COST-TO-INCOME RATIO LOWER THAN 35 PER CENT

* FINANCIAL TARGET FOR 2017-2019: ANNUAL LENDING GROWTH EXCEEDING 10 PER CENT