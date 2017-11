Nov 1 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab says:

* Builds replacement schools in Cincinnati, USA, for USD 65 million, about SEK 560 million, in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2017.

* Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2019 and is slated for completion in January 2021. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)