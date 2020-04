April 28 (Reuters) - Skanska AB CEO Anders Danielsson to Reuters:

* SKANSKA CEO SAYS SUPPLY CHAIN DSIRUPTIONS HAD LIMITED EFFECTS IN Q1

* SKANSKA CEO SAYS THE US, UK PROJECTS SHUT DOWN IN Q1 DUE MAINLY TO LOCKDOWNS AND OTHER GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS ARE OF VARYING SIZES, WITHIN CIVIL CONSTRUCTION AS WELL AS BUILDING CONSTRUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)