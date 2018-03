March 12 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab:

* SKANSKA INVESTS NOK 566M, ABOUT SEK 580M, IN A NEW OFFICE PROJECT IN OSLO, NORWAY

* SKANSKA AB SAYS ‍CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH NOK 418M, ABOUT SEK 430 MILLION, WHICH WILL BE INCLUDED IN NORDIC ORDER BOOKINGS FOR Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)