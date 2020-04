BRIEF-Skanska Q1 Operating Income Rises To SEK 2.9 Billion

April 28 (Reuters) - Skanska AB:

* THREE MONTH REPORT, JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 41.2 BILLION (35.1); ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS REVENUE INCREASED 14 PERCENT.

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME SEK 2.9 BILLION VERSUS SEK 0.5 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORDER BOOKINGS IN CONSTRUCTION AMOUNTED TO SEK 41.3 BILLION (27.3); ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS ORDER BOOKINGS INCREASED 48 PERCENT

* OUTLOOK : THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS IMPACTING BOTH REAL ECONOMIES IN SKANSKA’S HOME MARKETS AND THE FINANCIAL MARKET TO A SIGNIFICANT EXTENT

* OUTLOOK : DETERIORATING REAL ECONOMY IS EXPECTED, WITH LOWER DEMAND IN MANY INDUSTRIES, LOWER INVESTMENTS, INCREASE IN UNEMPLOYMENT, AND PRESSURE ON THE NATIONAL FINANCES FOR MANY COUNTRIES

* SKANSKA AB SAYS CURRENTLY, IT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY HOW SEVERE THE IMPACT WILL BE AND FOR HOW LONG IT WILL LAST.