April 13, 2018 / 2:07 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Skanska says board resolved to exercise authorization of repurchase of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Skanska AB says:

* The Board resolved to exercise the Annual General Meeting’s authorization concerning the repurchase of shares.

* On one or several occasions, but no later than the Annual General Meeting in 2019, not more than 3,000,000 Series B shares in Skanska may be acquired.

* The Board also resolved to exercise the Annual General Meeting’s authorization concerning transfer of shares.

* On one or several occasions, but no longer than the Annual General Meeting in 2019, not more than 700,000 Series B shares in Skanska may be transferred. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

