BRIEF-Skanska says board resolved to exercise authorization of repurchase of shares

* The Board resolved to exercise the Annual General Meeting’s authorization concerning the repurchase of shares.

* On one or several occasions, but no later than the Annual General Meeting in 2019, not more than 3,000,000 Series B shares in Skanska may be acquired.

* The Board also resolved to exercise the Annual General Meeting’s authorization concerning transfer of shares.

* On one or several occasions, but no longer than the Annual General Meeting in 2019, not more than 700,000 Series B shares in Skanska may be transferred. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)