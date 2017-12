Dec 7 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab:

* EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT MATS WILLIAMSON LEAVES SKANSKA

* HE HAS BEEN A MEMBER OF THE SENIOR EXECUTIVE TEAM SINCE 2009

* HE HAS BEEN THE CEO OF SKANSKA SWEDEN AND DURING HIS TIME IN THE SENIOR EXECUTIVE TEAM HE HAS HAD RESPONSIBILITY FOR CONSTRUCTION UNITS IN NORWAY, UK AND LATIN AMERICA AS WELL AS INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

* THE LAST YEAR HE HAS BEEN RESPONSIBLE FOR SKANSKA POLAND, SKANSKA CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA