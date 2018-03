BRIEF-Skanska selected as preferred bidder for Norwegian 5.5 bln NOK PPP-project

March 15 (Reuters) - Skanska AB:

* SKANSKA SELECTED PREFERRED BIDDER FOR ONE OF NORWAY’S BIGGEST ROAD PROJECTS EVER

* SAYS NORWEGIAN PUBLIC ROADS ADMINISTRATION (NPRA) HAS SELECTED SKANSKA AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR THE FIRST PPP-PROJECT IN NORWAY IN MORE THAN TEN YEARS

* SAYS ‍PPP-CONTRACT WILL BE WORTH ABOUT NOK 5.5 BILLION, ABOUT SEK 5.5 BILLION, WHICH INCLUDES CONSTRUCTION, FINANCING AND OPERATION/MAINTENANCE FOR 20 YEARS​

* SAYS ‍NO ORDER BOOKINGS OR INVESTMENTS WILL BE ACCOUNTED FOR UNTIL FINANCIAL CLOSE, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IN Q2 2018​

* SAYS ‍PROJECT INVOLVES CONSTRUCTING A NEW NATIONAL ROAD BETWEEN LØTEN AND ELVERUM IN COUNTY OF HEDMARK​

* SAYS ‍PROJECT INVOLVES CONSTRUCTING A NEW NATIONAL ROAD BETWEEN LØTEN AND ELVERUM IN COUNTY OF HEDMARK​

* SAYS ‍SKANSKA NORWAY WILL MANAGE CONSTRUCTION AND SKANSKA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT WILL MANAGE PPP-PROJECT AND INVESTMENT​