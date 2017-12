Dec 19 (Reuters) - Skanska AB:

* SKANSKA DIVESTS ITS INVESTMENT, 50 PERCENT OWNERSHIP, IN THE MULLBERG WIND FARM IN THE BERG MUNICIPALITY, SWEDEN, FOR ABOUT SEK 370M

* THE TRANSACTION WILL BE RECORDED BY SKANSKA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)