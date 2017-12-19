FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 6:36 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Poland, for 73 MEUR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab says:

* Skanska has sold phase I of Nowy Rynek, an office building within a mixed-use project in Poznan, Poland, for EUR 73 million, about SEK 700 million. The buyer is confidential.

* The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the fourth quarter 2017. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the second quarter 2019.

* Construction of the first phase started in July 2017 and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

