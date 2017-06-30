FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Romania, for EUR 38 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Romania, for EUR 38 million

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab says:

* Sells office building in Bucharest, Romania, for EUR 38 million, about SEK 370 million, to Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.

* The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the second quarter 2017, with the transfer of the property scheduled for the third quarter 2017.

* The 12-story Building C of the Green Court Bucharest complex offers 16,300 square meters of leasable space and is about 90 percent leased. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.