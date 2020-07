July 3 (Reuters) - Skanska AB:

* SKANSKA SELLS RETIREMENT HOME IN HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN, TO FOLKSAM FOR ABOUT SEK 202 M

* BUYER IS FOLKSAM

* TRANSACTION WILL BE RECORDED BY SKANSKA COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT NORDIC IN Q3 2020

* FOLKSAM WILL GET ACCESS TO RETIREMENT HOME DURING Q4 OF 2020 WHEN PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)