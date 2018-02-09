BRIEF-Skanska sells Swedish hotell building for about SEK 430 mln​

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab says:

* Skanska sells the hotel project Gradienten, which will be built in central Jönköping, Sweden, for about SEK 430 million. The buyer is Balder.

* The transaction will be booked in the Commercial Property Development stream in the first quarter 2018.

* The transfer of the property will take place in connection with completion in the first quarter 2021.

* The construction contract is worth about SEK 330M, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the first quarter of 2018. ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)