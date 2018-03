March 19 (Reuters) - SKANSKA AB:

* SKANSKA SIGNS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR MIXED-USE PROJECT IN NASHVILLE, USA, FOR USD 163M

* WILL BE INCLUDED IN US ORDER BOOKINGS FOR Q1 2018.

* CONSTRUCTION BEGAN IN 2017 AND IS SLATED FOR COMPLETION IN MARCH 2020.