March 28 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab:

* SAYS ‍CONTRACT IS WORTH EUR 41,5M, ABOUT SEK 415M, WHICH WILL BE INCLUDED IN ORDER BOOKINGS FOR Q1 OF 2018.​

* SKANSKA BUILDS APARTMENTS IN JÄTKÄSAARI, FINLAND, FOR EUR 41,5M, ABOUT SEK 415 M

* SAYS ‍HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF HELSINKI TO BUILD 223 APARTMENTS IN JÄTKÄSAARI, FINLAND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)