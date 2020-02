BRIEF-Skechers Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.39

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Skechers USA Inc:

* SKECHERS ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER SALES OF $1.33 BILLION AND RECORD ANNUAL SALES OF $5.22 BILLION IN 2019

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 SALES $1.33 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.25 BILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 9.9 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.39 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q1 2020 SALES $1.4 BILLION TO $1.425 BILLION

* “WE ARE DEEPLY CONCERNED BY HEALTH CRISIS IN CHINA”

* CONTINUE TO MONITOR SITUATION IN CHINA AND ITS POTENTIAL DISRUPTION TO GLOBAL BUSINESS

* SKECHERS - Q1 OUTLOOK INCORPORATES IMPACT OF CURRENT EVENTS IN CHINA, A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURES, BELOW AVERAGE COMP STORE SALES

