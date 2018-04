BRIEF-Skechers USA Inc Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.75

April 19 (Reuters) - Skechers USA Inc:

* SKECHERS ACHIEVES NEW QUARTERLY SALES RECORD IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 SALES $1.25 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.2 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, COMPANY BELIEVES IT WILL ACHIEVE SALES IN RANGE OF $1.120 BILLION TO $1.145 BILLION

* FOR Q2 2018 EXPECTS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.38 TO $0.43.

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE THAT ITS 2018 ANNUAL TAX RATE WILL BE IN RANGE OF 12 PERCENT TO 17 PERCENT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $1.16 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S