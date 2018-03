March 13 (Reuters) - Skeena Resources Ltd:

* SKEENA ANNOUNCES $6.0 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* SKEENA RESOURCES - ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 5 MILLION UNITS AND UP TO 4.3 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH SHARES OF CO​

* SKEENA RESOURCES - PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED TO FUND ADVANCEMENT OF SNIP PROJECT, ESKAY CREEK PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: