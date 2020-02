BRIEF-Skellerup Holdings Posts HY Revenue Of NZ$122.9 Mln, Up 2%

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Skellerup Holdings Ltd:

* SKELLERUP HOLDINGS LTD- HY REVENUE OF NZ$122.9 MILLION, UP 2%

* SKELLERUP HOLDINGS LTD - HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (NPAT) OF NZ$12.1 MILLION, DOWN 10%

* SKELLERUP HOLDINGS LTD- INTERIM DIVIDEND IN LINE WITH PCP AT 5.5CPS

* SKELLERUP HOLDINGS LTD - HY EBIT NZ$18.0 MILLION, DOWN 7%

* SKELLERUP HOLDINGS LTD- FY20 NPAT FORECAST IN LINE WITH PCP

* SKELLERUP HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS FY20 EARNINGS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH FY19

* SKELLERUP HOLDINGS - HAVE NOT SEEN ANY IMMEDIATE MATERIAL IMPACT OF NEW CORONAVIRUS ON OUR BUSINESS, BUT EXPECT TEMPORARY IMPACT ON OUR SUPPLY CHAIN