June 25 (Reuters) - Skellerup Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECT TO DELIVER A FULL YEAR NPAT IN EXCESS OF NZD 28 MILLION

* WELL PLACED TO GENERATE SUSTAINABLE EARNINGS GROWTH AND STRONG SHAREHOLDER RETURNS IN YEARS AHEAD

* DURING MAY & JUNE, SEEN REBOUND IN OVERALL LEVELS OF DEMAND