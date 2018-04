April 27 (Reuters) - Skf:

* Skf AND PSA SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTE

* SKF AND PEUGEOT S.A., AND SEVERAL GROUP COMPANIES, (PSA) HAVE SETTLED THEIR DISPUTE BEFORE COMPETITION APPEAL TRIBUNAL IN UNITED KINGDOM

* SETTLEMENT WILL HAVE AN INSIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP

* SETTLED DISPUTE REGARDING DAMAGE CLAIMS RESULTING FROM SKF'S SETTLEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR VIOLATION OF EUROPEAN COMPETITION RULES