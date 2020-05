May 27 (Reuters) - Vogo SAS:

* SKILLCELL, VOGO AND INOVIE LAUNCH THE FIRST RAPID INTEGRATED COVID-19 IN-FIELD TESTING SOLUTION IN MID-JUNE IN FRANCE

* MEMBERS OF SKILLCELL AND VOGO CONSORTIUM HAVE SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP WITH INOVIE

* SCREENING SOLUTION, WHICH COMBINES EASYCOV TEST AND DIGITAL SOLUTION DEVELOPED BY VOGO, WILL BE DISTRIBUTED AND CARRIED OUT BY INOVIE Source text: bit.ly/2ZDiBbG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)