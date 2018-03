March 21 (Reuters) - SKISTAR:

* Q2 SALES SEK ‍1​.34 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.24 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EARNINGS AFTER TAX SEK ‍542​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 480 MILLION YEAR AGO