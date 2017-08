June 21 (Reuters) - SKISTAR AB

* Q3 NET SALES SEK 858 MILLION VERSUS SEK 678 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EARNINGS AFTER TAX SEK 264 MILLION VERSUS SEK 229 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOOKING FOR NEXT WINTER SEASON 14 PERCENT BETTER THAN AT THE SAME TIME LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)