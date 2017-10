Oct 4 (Reuters) - SKISTAR AB

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 90 MILLION VERSUS SEK 116 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 LOSS AFTER TAX SEK 150 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 142 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF SEK 5.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)