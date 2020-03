March 12 (Reuters) - SkiStar AB:

* UPON ANOTHER MUNICIPALITY DECISION IN NORWAY MUST CLOSE SKI RESORT IN TRYSIL FROM TOMORROW, MARCH 13, 2020

* DECISION TO HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT ON SKISTAR’S FULL YEAR RESULTS

* SCOPE OF IMPACT HAS NOT YET BEEN ANALYZED