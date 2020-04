April 14 (Reuters) -

* S.KOREA’S HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO SUSPEND 2 DOMESTIC PLANTS FROM APRIL 14 TO APRIL 16

* S.KOREA’S HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS THE FACTORY SUSPENSION INTENDS TO ADJUST INVENTORY AS AUTOMAKERS IDLE PLANTS GLOBALLY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK