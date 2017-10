BRIEF-SKW Stahl-Metallurgie says positive continuance prognosis expired

Sept 12 (Reuters) - SKW STAHL METALLURGIE HOLDING AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG: REQUEST FOR AMENDMENT OF THE AGENDA FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - POSITIVE CONTINUANCE PROGNOSIS EXPIRED

* PETITIONERS REQUEST VOTE ON INCREASE OF REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKW AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN CASH

* ‍TOGETHER, PETITIONERS HOLD MORE THAN 10% OF REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY​

* PETITIONERS REQUEST TO INCREASE CAPITAL IN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 13.0 MILLION UP UNTIL EUR 19.6 MILLION

* SKW STAHL METALLURGIE HOLDING - ‍POSITIVE CONTINUANCE PROGNOSIS EXPIRED AND INSOLVENCY REASON OF OVERINDEBTEDNESS IS APPLICABLE TO COMPANY​

* SKW - ‍DURING 3-WEEK PERIOD CEO WILL STRIVE TO SUSTAINABLY ELIMINATE INSOLVENCY REASON OF OVERINDEBTEDNESS TO AVOID HAVING TO FILE FOR INSOLVENCY​

* TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY ISSUE OF 13.0 MILLION NEW SHARES IN THE AMOUNT OF NO LESS THAN EUR 1.00PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)