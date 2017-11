Nov 28 (Reuters) - SKW STAHL METALLURGIE HOLDING AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG: SKW SUBMITS, IN ALIGNMENT WITH PRELIMINARY CUSTODIAN AND PRELIMINARY CREDITORS COMMITTEE, INSOLVENCY PLAN - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON DECEMBER 6TH, 2017 IS CANCELLED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)