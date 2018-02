Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sky Plc:

* ‍STATEMENT REGARDING ANNOUNCEMENT BY COMCAST​

* ‍SINCE NO FIRM OFFER HAS BEEN MADE AT THIS POINT, SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO TAKE NO ACTION​

* ‍INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF SKY ARE MINDFUL OF THEIR FIDUCIARY DUTIES AND THEIR OBLIGATIONS UNDER UK TAKEOVER CODE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: