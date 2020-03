March 10 (Reuters) -

* SKY CONFIRMS THAT A SKY EMPLOYEE IN CARDIFF CONTACT CENTRE HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 - BBC

* SKY'S CARDIFF CALL CENTRE OFFICE HAS BEEN EVACUATED AND CLOSED FOR DEEP CLEANING AND WILL RE-OPEN ON THURSDAY - BBC Source text: bbc.in/3aGbAcn Further company coverage: