BRIEF-Sky deal will improve Mediaset Italian EBIT by 60-70 mln per year - CFO

April 24 (Reuters) - Mediaset Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani says:

* IMPLEMENTATION OF GROUP’S INDUSTRIAL PLAN IS “WELL-AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS”, ESPECIALLY IN RELATION TO PAY-TV

* DEAL WITH SKY ITALY UNIT WILL IMPROVE GROUP’S ITALIAN EBIT BY 60-70 MILLION EUROS PER YEAR, EFFECT ON 2018 WILL BE HALVED GIVEN TIMING OF DEAL

* HAS BEEN IN CONTACT WITH TELECOM ITALIA, BUT ONLY DISCUSSING RETRANSMISSION OF FREE TO AIR RIGHTS

* DEAL WITH SKY ITALY UNIT DOES NOT AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS OF TOWER COMPANY EI TOWERS

* COST SAVINGS FROM SKY DEAL ALREADY INCLUDED IN GROUP’S 2020 INDUSTRIAL PLAN, NOT GOING TO CHANGE COST REDUCTION GUIDANCE

* SAYS REVENUES FOR PAY-TV WILL START DECLINING FROM JUNE AFTER END OF SOCCER PACKAGES

* SAYS WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR PAY-TV UNIT IS TO LOSE 7/12 OF PREVIOUS YEAR'S REVENUES