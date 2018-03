March 29 (Reuters) - Sky Plc:

* ‍SKY ITALIA AND OPEN FIBER ANNOUNCE A LONG-TERM DEAL TO LAUNCH A FIBRE-ONLY SERVICE FROM SUMMER 2019​

* ‍DEAL WILL GIVE SKY ACCESS TO OPEN FIBER’S FTTH (FIBRE-TO—HOME) NETWORK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: