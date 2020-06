BRIEF-Sky Italy unit says mobile services not in its plans

June 16 (Reuters) - The head of Sky’s Italian unit Maximo Ibarra says:

* COMCAST’S SKY HAS INVESTED 230 MILLION EUROS TO LAUNCH BROADBAND SERVICE IN ITALY

* COMCAST’S SKY HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH SWISSCOM’S FASTWEB TO PROVIDE BROADBAND SERVICES TO CLIENTS IN AREAS NOT YET COVERED BY OPEN FIBER

* MOBILE SERVICES NOT IN CO’S PLANS

* THINKS LONG TERM DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR OPEN FIBER WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED REGARDLESS OF ITS INVESTORS

* CO NEEDS REQUEST FROM SOCCER LEAGUE TO BE ABLE TO BROADCAST REMAINING SERIE A MATCHES IN FREE-TO-AIR, CO OPEN TO DO SO

* SINGLE WHOLESALE BROADBAND NETWORK BEST OPTION FOR ITALY, MUST NOT BE CONTROLLED BY VERTICALLY-INTEGRATED PLAYER (Reporting by Milan newsroom)