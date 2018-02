Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sky Light Holdings Ltd:

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO RECORD A LOSS OF OVER HK$447 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017​

* EXPECTED LOSS DUE TO INCREASE OF ABOUT HK$10 MILLION IN SHARE BASED PAYMENTS EXPENSES INCURRED FOR RETAINING EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: